You have very little time in WWE; Nevertheless, Rob Gronkowsi, is already a champion within the company and in what scenario, because he did it in WrestleMania 36.

He former Patriots player took advantage of a persecution that existed over the former monarch, Mojo Rawley, and was victorious.

Rob Gronkowski launched into the crowd of fighters seeking the championship 24/7 and covered for the title to change hands.

Immediately after winning, Rob Gronkowsi ran out of Performance Center, where WrestleMania 36 was held.

