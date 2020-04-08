Undoubtedly, Randy Orton is one of the best talents WWE has in the male branch; however, on the female side, Ric Flair sees Charlotte at the height of The Viper.

“The Nature Boy” spoke to talkSPORT and praised her daughter as to The Legend Killer, of whom he was a teacher during his years in Evolution.

“No one holds more esteem for Randy orton that I. And I think he’s doing some of the best things he’s ever done now, as well Edge. Randy He has accomplished many things and has been here a long time. People don’t realize it, but every time they say something, it’s the truth. And his skill level and health right now are great. It is in its prime, which, in my view, makes it number one, “he said. Ric Flair.

“People will say that I am impartial, but Charlotte is the Orton feminine. He is younger, he has been in business less time, but he has accomplished everything. ”

So much Randy Orton as Charlotte Flair were present in WrestleMania 36; however, only the Queen came out with the victory of the great event of the WWE.

