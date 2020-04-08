The fight of Undertaker vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 it was definitely a memorable moment in WWE, so many have described it and Ric flair He did not stay with the desire to applaud what he lived.

The Nature Boy was amazed at what was seen on Saturday in what was the last fight of the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals and these were his words:

“I wrote to Taker after WrestleMania and I said, ‘You did it again.’ His fight and Firefly Fun House Match they were just amazing. Really, if I am dying of emotion being an adult who has seen this business forever; Can you imagine what a 12 year old is thinking? Surely I would say, ‘Wow, Dad, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen!’ “

Ric Flair along with John Cena are the most winners in WWE, when obtaining the maximum title in 16 occasions.

