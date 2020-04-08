After losing the NXT championship against Charlotte Flair in WrestleMania 36, ​​Rhea Ripley will be away from rings of WWE a good time since your work visa was finished.

When the rivalry between these two gladiators was expected to continue, the COVID-19 problem complicates all plans.

According to information from Pro Wrestling Insider, Rhea Ripley had to travel to Australia to renew your work visa; however, being there, he would have to be quarantined for two weeks for the coronavirus.

The former NXT champion will not be able to return to WWE so soon; however, the company has not yet released information about it.

