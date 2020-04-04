Just a few hours from WrestleMania 36, it is inevitable that the memories of the great moments invade the minds, like the day Rey Mysterio conquered the World Championship for the first time.

On April 2, 2006, It is one of the dates that Mexican WWE fans They remember more, because the “master of 619” came out with his arms raised from the Showcase of the Immortals.

After having conquered the Royal Rumble of that year, he earned the opportunity to go to the great event, for the title, but on that occasion, also Randy orton was involved in the championship dispute which was from Kurt Angle.

After a great fight, Rey Mysterio applied a 619 to Randy Orton, then the hurricane and took the World Heavyweight Championship.

This WrestleMania, the masked man will not be present, after a few days ago it was quarantined due to a symptom that it presented, but it would not have been a false alarm.

