DWWE is one of the few sports promotions that did not stop during the COVID-19 global pandemic. WWE has been broadcasting their shows every week without a live audience. Since the pandemic hit, WWE has conducted three PPVs, where one of them was the two-night WrestleMania, from the PC.

WWE’s reason for not canceling its shows

In a conference call with Sports Hiatus, Global Head Sales and Partnership EVP John Brody spoke about WWE’s decision to keep the shows live during the pandemic.

“The health and safety of our superstars is paramount. It is about leadership in many ways. Our leader [Vince McMahon] He believes we have a social responsibility to put fans first and help them rest from what’s next. and what we are in the middle of. We have a responsibility to make them forget for a few hours and we will give them a smile and the opportunity to feel something different from what they are seeing, which is also important in the news. We are inclined to say ‘let’s put fans first’ and we will do everything we can, working as a state, local and federal company to make sure it is safe for our most important resource, WWE Superstars, and we are going to do everything possible to deliver content for our partners and our fans ”(h / t Fightful)

John Brody continued to talk about other sports and why they made the decision to go ahead with the shows even though other sports leagues had stopped.

“We understand the decision that other sports made, we would not have made the decision that we made if we did not think that we could do it safely for our internal staff and for all those affected, but we feel that the United States needed it and needed ‘entertainment'” ( h / t Fightful).

This week, several positive cases of COVID-19 have come to light in WWE. WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Young, and backstage producer Adam Pearce and Kayla Braxton have been diagnosed with the virus.

