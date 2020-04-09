A few days ago rumors began to circulate about a possible WWE hassle with Roman Reigns for getting off WrestleMania 36 vs. Goldberg, but this would be totally false.

According to information from WrestleTalk, these rumors would not be true, because they reveal that Vince McMahon agreed that The big dog decided not to show up for Showcase of the Immortals.

At the moment it is unknown when will be the day Roman Reigns decides to return to WWE activitiesbecause the coronavirus pandemic It is still very strong in the United States.

The big dog was programmed to fight Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for him Universal championship, but given his condition he preferred not to risk.

