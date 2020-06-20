Knight Jack Gallagher was fired from WWE yesterday. This came after allegations of sexual misconduct arose about him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

WWE has erased Gallagher from its history. His match against Jake Atlas at 205 Live this week is no longer mentioned on the WWE website. Gallagher’s name is also missing from the WWE alumni section.

Jack Gallagher disappears from WWE entirely

When fans try to search for Gallagher, his name also disappears entirely. No results appear when you press the Enter key. Fans can still find their struggles, but they have to know where to look.

At this time, the profile of the gentleman Jack Gallager continues to appear. Then when you click on it, you are redirected to a page that says you can’t see it.

It seems that he was given the same treatment as other superstars who have erased from history. Usually it takes something horrible to get this measure from the company. Obviously, they no longer want to be associated with him.

This is a very interesting situation and should show how seriously WWE is taking allegations of abuse. There is undoubtedly a wave of change and the abuses have begun to uncover.

