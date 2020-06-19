WWE Releases Statement On Abuse Allegations Against Jordan Devlin

A woman named Hannah Francesca accused WWE NXT UK superstar Jordan Devlin of abuse.

Francesca tweeted photos of bruises on her body and accused the former NXT cruiserweight champion of causing them.

This is absolutely true. The children’s club mindset makes it even more difficult for victims to speak. I walked up to a promotion about someone’s abuse on their roster and they said, ‘One of my boys wouldn’t do that.’ I didn’t talk about what happened to me long after. “

She continued in another post now deleted,

I absolutely understand your intention here. But I’m not going to be sued by a man with a lot of power and money from WWE. It is much more complicated than just naming and shaming »

Francesca added:

“They also told me to get close to my abuser, as it could all be a” misunderstanding. Promoters … educate themselves. Don’t enlighten your fans or talent. “ She captioned the photos, “This is scary. I am really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just physical damage. Not including my butt and bruises on my back… because I don’t like posting that online. ”

WWE has released the following statement to Forbes regarding the allegations:

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are investigating the matter.”

There have been several other allegations of abuse against other talents on Thursday, we will provide more updates.

