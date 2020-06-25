WWE discovered multiple positive cases of coronavirus in the company, this was not limited to anyone, as the positive cases were recorded in members of the Staff, Production and wrestlers. Now the company will be testing for Covid-19 before any recording.

Follow the full coverage of the new outbreak in WWE:

WWE issues its first official statement on positive Covid-19 cases

The company released an official statement, following new confirmed Covid-19 cases. The answer was short but to the point.

“WWE will continue to test Covid-19 on its talent, production team, and employees, ahead of future TV productions.”

WWE still plans to record RAW and SmackDown this Friday and Saturday. We previously reported that at least one of the main cast superstars tested positive for Covid-19.

It remains to be seen exactly how many positive cases were discovered. A report indicated it could be a couple of dozen people, including wrestlers, producers, and staff employees.

These are undoubtedly complicated times in the company, considering all the problems they are presenting, considering that they may represent a problem for their future operations.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.