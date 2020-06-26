WWE entered a strong controversy, because it did not allow the people who were part of its audience during the recordings, to wear mouth masks the last time. It appears that the company’s mindset might have changed after more than 30 Covid-19 cases have reportedly been confirmed.

WWE now has its audience wear face masks

Shotzi Blackheart is one of the unmistakable NXT stars in the crowd at the WWE Performance Center. She is the only fan with green hair. She also likes to train a little while standing in her place.

Blackheart tweeted about today’s recordings, to which a fan told him wholeheartedly, that he hopes they are wearing mouth masks. The NXT talent immediately replied that they are now wearing face masks.

We will have to see if the mask is used at all times, or if they are removed when the camera is filming. Kevin Dunn has been giving the order for people to remove their masks during the latest series of television recordings, and he even told family and friends that they were not true fans of the company if they wore mask covers.

For now we have to see the final result tonight.

Getting those lunges during smackdown breaks today 🦵🦵 – Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 26, 2020

We are wearing masks! – Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 26, 2020

