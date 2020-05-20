WWE recalls Shad Gaspard’s career

WWE recalls Shad Gaspard's career

WWE uploads a video to his YouTube account paying a small tribute to the late Shad Gaspard, recalling some moments of his career at the company.

Cryme Tyme debut

In the October 16, 2006 edition of Monday Night RAW, Cryme Tyme debuted facing the then World Tag Team Champions Johnny and Mike of the Spirit Squad, whom they defeated.

Debut at PPV

On November 5 at the event WWE Cyber ​​Sunday 2006, Shad and his partner JTG participated in a Texas Tornado match in which they defeated The Highlanders (Robbie & Rory McAllister), Charlie Haas and Viscera and Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch.

Summer Slam 2007

During the hottest event of the summer, Cryme Tyme came to a meeting where WWE authorities Vince McMahon and managers of RAW and SmackDown were; William Regal and Theodore Long respectively.

The duo began to sing That Money, Money (Yeah, Yeah) around McMahon. Brand managers accompanied Cryme Tyme dancing around Vince.

Back to RAW

For a short period, WWE terminated Cryme Tyme, but the post-Wrestlemania 24 RAW returned, defeating Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch. The fans applauded the return of the tag team.

That Money, Money (Yeah, Yeah) ft Shaquille O’Neal

We are on our way to Summer Slam 2009, Monday Night RAW guest manager Shaquille O’Neal gave them a fight with Jerishow, the then WWE Unified Tag Team Champions. Before the fight, Shaq began to sing his well-known song with Cryme Tyme.

Tyme for Morrison

In a fight agreed by Teddy Long, Cryme Tyme and John Morrison faced The World’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin) and Ricky Ortiz. The alliance formed by Morrison and Cryme Tyme took the victory.

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send our condolences to all the family, friends and acquaintances of Shad Gaspard for receiving this bad news. Shad he went about performing an act like a hero for his son, saving his life. Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard.

