WWE RAW videos from March 30. These are the best moments of this Monday’s red mark program, the last one before Wrestlemania 36.

Tonight we were able to see the latest appearances of some of the great protagonists of the show of shows, Wrestlemania 36, ​​which will take place next week, with The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Edge and Brock Lesnar making a statement of intent. We’ve also had Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza vs. Kevin Owens and Street Profits.

