WWE RAW videos from March 23. These are the best moments from the RAW Red Label show that aired tonight on the USA Network.

These are the videos of the best moments of the WWE RAW program this Monday where we have been able to see Angel Garza and Andrade defeat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. We’ve also had confirmation of the Boneyard match between AJ Styles against The Undertaker and Randy Orton accepting the stipulation and the Last Man Standing match that Edge challenged.

