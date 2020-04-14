WWE RAW video April 13, full episode. As we already told you last Sunday, WWE has begun to publish in public the shows of RAW and SmackDown.

WWE RAW Video April 13, full episode

This is the complete program of yesterday’s WWE RAW red mark show held at the Orlando Performance Center. The show was marked on the way to Money in the Bank where we had three qualifying female bouts for the event with Ruby Riott vs Asuka, Sarah Logan vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Kairi Sane.

We also had the fight between champions with Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade, and also another component of Zelina Vega’s stable, with Austin Theory fighting against Akira Tozawa.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. We continue working to bring you all the information!