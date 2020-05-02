WWE RAW Superstar will return next week. The fighter could have a lead role in PPV Money in the Bank.

WWE RAW superstar to return next week

Great news for fans of AJ StylesAs the journalist John Pollock has said on his Post Wrestling website, the fighter will make his return to the RAW red mark next Monday.

It has not yet been said what role AJ Styles will play in this comeback but he is expected to be involved with the PPV, Money in the Bank that will be held next Sunday, May 10.

With AJ Styles being able to participate in the Money in the Bank matchThe fighter is expected to appear as one of the participants in the Last Gauntlet Match announced by WWE for this coming Monday in RAW where the winner will be the replacement for Apollo Crews in combat.

As we already know Apollo Crews suffered an injury last Monday in the RAW program during a match that he had against Andrade where the United States title was at stake.

AJ Styles has not returned to television since losing last Wrestlemania 36 against The Undertaker in the Boneyard match. AJ Styles will also return now without the presence of OC colleagues, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows since both were fired by the company on Wednesday, April 15.

