After a great show, where we saw the signing of contracts between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, here you can check the results of Monday Night Raw.

The show started with a lot of chaos, since the first shot that was taken was an exchange of blows between Asuka and Sasha Banks, backed by Bayley.

Once everything could be calmed down, Dolph Ziggler He went out to the ceremony and he himself welcomed Drew McIntyre.

Ziggler He had the word and assured that he would end the Champion’s dream in three seconds and went on to sign the contract.

Drew He also dyed ink on the document and by saying he was going to destroy the challenger, gave him an opportunity to choose the stipulation of the fight.

When I was going to say, Asuka interrupted and they went to the women’s signature. After accepting the fight, the girls were beaten, which Dolph Ziggler wanted to take advantage of to kick McIntyre, but dodged and almost connected a claymore.

After an interview with Andrade y Garza, Big Show He interrupted and said that they were not going to leave now, because he would leave to confront Randy Orton.

The giant was in the ring talking, but now it was the Mexicans who interrupted the fighter and when almost being attacked, he left Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy he talked a little bit and said that Randy orton was also going to end Big show, and then withdraw.

When Andrade and Ángel they were about to attack a Big Show, The Vikign Raiders They went out to fight and this confrontation of couples began, which the Latinos finally took, although their relationship with friends seems to be close to ending.

In something quick, R-Truth recovered the championship 24/7 against Akira Tozawa.

The next segment was Rey Mysterio and Dominik, where through video call, Seth Rollins the family launched a threat. However, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo They came out to stand up for them, but ended up being defeated after a good fight.

After this, a small tribute was paid to the career of the Undertaker.

In the next segment, Peyton royce managed to defeat Ruby Riott.

Later, Andrade and Ángel Garza again they came out, but this time it did not go very well. There were problems, Garza abandoned the Idol and Big Show won the match. What will happen to this team?

The next segment was the fight between Apollo Crews and MVP, where the latter took the victory. A few minutes later, Bobby lashley defeated Ricochet.

In the stellar event, challengers vs. champions, Dolph Ziggler and Sasha Banks they defeated Drew McIntyre and Asuka.

