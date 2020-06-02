On this week’s Monday Night Raw, the champion of the WWE Drew McIntyre defeated MVP after applying a ‘claymore’ to him. However, after the fight, Bobby Lashley went up to the ring and made a key to the “Scottish Psycho”. Both McIntyre and Lashley will face off at Backlash 2020.

Nia Jax, meanwhile, interrupted the fight between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. The Japanese was outside the ring and at that moment Jax appeared. The referee counted to 10 and since the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ had not gone up to the ring, she gave Charlotte the winner. The Japanese girl only realized her defeat when the bell rang, but she was quickly hit by Nia.

Meanwhile, Dominick, Rey Mysterio’s son, sent a message to Seth Rollins, who three weeks ago hurt his father’s right eye. “Seth Rollins, you are a man who follows the scriptures and I have one for you: ‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,'” he said.

On the other hand, Seth with his disciples Murphy and Austin Theory attacked Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo. These last two received, each one, a stomp from the ‘Mésias’.

In other results, Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews beat Ángel Garza and Andrade; Billie Kay defeated Nikki Cross; Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane; and R-Trut became the new champion 24/7 after counting Rob Gronkowski, a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, three.

This week’s Raw was held at the Orlando Performance Center with some NXT wrestlers in attendance. WWE is unable to hold massive events due to steps the Florida Government has taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Stellar Segment

So ended this week’s Raw. (Video: FOX Sports)

The previous

The day will be marked by the retirement ceremony of Mistery King, whose host will be no less than Seth Rollins, who a few weeks ago attacked the masked fighter and caused a critical eye problem.

In addition to presenting the segment dedicated to the ‘Colibri’, Rollins will clash with Aleister Black, a Mysterio ally who is willing to sacrifice himself to cleanse the honor of his legendary colleague in the ideal context.

The upcoming installment of the Red Label show also promises thrills for the champion-to-champion match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair, female monarchs of Raw and NXT, respectively, that will deepen their rivalry.

The WWE confirmed that another of the participants will be Apollo Crews, recently crowned champion of the United States, who will announce against who will defend his brand-new title in an upcoming contest.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.