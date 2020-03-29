WWE RAW

WWE RAW | These weeks, WWE RAW was taking place for the third consecutive time behind closed doors. Thing that every week we It leaves more evidence of how the lack of public makes the fighting lose emotion. In addition, to hear all those who shout things towards the rival including the referee.

Paul advises Drew McIntyre

If this combat is one of the most anticipated, it is something that cannot be doubted. The bad thing about all this is, that Drew You will not be able to count on the support of the live fans. It is something that benefits Lesnar, who lately is booed in all his appearances.

The champion remembers his entire history before the fight, how they have ended the best in the company, in events like this they have ended long streaks, and of course confident of taking down the Scottish psychopath. Who does not listen to his detractors and only thinks about getting the title.

Becky Lynch on RAW facing her biggest challenge

It will be a year since Becky managed to snatch the belt from Ronda Rousey. Since then it has not had great rivalries within the red mark. But now she meets a great competitor like Ronda’s friend, Shayna. She comes from reigning in the yellow mark and look for the same on Raw.

They have already had their encounters. Shayna bit Becky’s neck like a dog, and the champion hit the applicant with a chair in this edition while she was interviewed. They were destined to meet in the great event.

Randy Orton says the last word

Finally, the fight that can be considered as the best of the year. Edge returns from an injury after nine years, and decides to confront the company Viper. Randy has made it clear that he has created the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO.

The two will face each other in a fight of the last man standing. Being behind closed doors, there will be no risk of fans getting involved in some dangerous scene. Double the action without interruption. In the event that promises to be the best of the year.

