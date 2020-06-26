WWE RAW should have been recorded this afternoon at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but these have been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak that has affected part of the company’s staff and where so far more than 30 positives.

WWE RAW recordings postponed until Saturday morning

John Pollock of Post Wrestling has reported that the recordings that were scheduled for this afternoon of the WWE RAW program have been postponed until tomorrow afternoon. We do not know how the recordings of the programs will be, since the programs for July 3 and 6 on SmackDown and RAW respectively were scheduled to be recorded tomorrow.

What has been known is that the recordings of WWE SmackDown were taking place this afternoon although we do not know how much of the program will be recorded since, as we have seen, the company has announced that it will broadcast the Boneyard match between The Undertaker against AJ Styles tonight.

As we have previously said more than 30 people from the WWE staff have tested positive for Coronavirus in the tests carried out last Wednesday at the Performance Center and today all the people who have come to the recording site are taking samples again.

It has also been known that the company has instituted a new policy so that none of the fighters who have tested positive during these tests can publicly announce that it has tested positive. This does not happen with other people on the company staff such as agents or interviewers, who have publicly commented that they have tested positive, such as the case of Jamie Noble, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton or Adam Pearce.

