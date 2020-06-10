The WWE RAW show is a show that has had a large audience since its inception in 1993. However, with the passing of time, ratings have dropped. This is because people are no longer as interested in wrestling as they were previously. Another factor that has affected the number of ratings according to the fans is the bad bookeo that occurs today.

Since WWE has entered the ERA PG, many fans have lost interest in their product. This means that WWE RAW and Friday Night Smackdown do not have the same audience that they had in previous years, where it was possible to easily reach some 4 million viewers per week.

Good week for WWE RAW

However, the company does its best to get back to the top regarding the ratings on its shows. Now they are more attentive to them, since they have very tough competition against AEW. Although the AEW Dynamite shows compete against the WWE NXT shows, Vince McMahon is aware of the danger he faces with the company of Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan.

After a few weeks where the ratings were getting lower and lower, This Monday WWE RAW recovered a bit and the number of viewers increased. In the 3 hours of the show they have been able to reach the average figure of 1,737 million viewers. The first hour of the show reached almost 2 million viewers, to be more exact 1,827 million. The second hour reached a total of 1,790 million and the third hour and last of the show went down to a 1,595 million viewers.

After several weeks, WWE RAW manages to reach 2 million viewers, without being able to achieve that figure. What the drop in audience shows as the show progresses, is that WWE RAW is a show that promises to be good for the viewers, however it fails to reach people’s expectations.

