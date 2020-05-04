WWE RAW preview on May 4. This is what we have announced for the RAW Red Label show to be held tonight on the USA Network.

WWE RAW preview of May 4

Drew McIntyre vs Murphy in WWE RAW

Before his title defense at Money in the Bank, WWE champion Drew McIntyre will be in action against a disciple of Seth Rollins on the last Raw show before Money in the Bank.

WWE has announced that a non-title fight between McIntyre and Murphy will air on Monday’s episode of Raw. McIntyre is defending his title against Rollins at Money in the Bank on Sunday, May 10.

Street Profits vs Viking Raiders in a non-title match

In addition, it has also been announced that finally the tag team match between Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders It will be a fight where the title will not be at stake. Recall that on Monday it was announced that the titles would be in contention.

Last Gauntlet Match for last place in Money in the Bank

In the Monday program we will see the Last Gauntlet combat where the sixth and final place for the Money in the Bank men’s match will be at stake, after Apollo Crews was left out of the match due to an injury suffered last Monday.

MVP returns to WWE RAW with a new tag team

Finally we also have announced for the show tonight the match in pairs between 2 Fly, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander against Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink’s MVP team.

