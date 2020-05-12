WWE RAW preview on May 11. This is what we have announced for the red mark program this Monday after Money in the Bank.

WWE RAW preview for May 11

Becky Lynch will face Asuka

Just one night after risking everything to get the Money in the Bank briefcase, Asuka is leaving today to face Becky Lynch.

The Man, as confident as ever after his victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, will surely seek to send a message to Asuka, who left WWE Global Headquarters with the contract, and will let her know what she is up against if she is considering cashing in on her. . However, Lynch will undoubtedly have to be vigilant after WWE Money in the Bank.

What will happen when The Man appears tonight?

Edge on the hunt for Randy Orton

It seems that after Wrestlemania 36, ​​the rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge is far from being considered finished.

Both Superstars will be on Raw tonight, and The Superstar Rated-R is reportedly on the hunt for The Viper. Orton, however, is one of WWE’s most astute competitors.

What will happen when the two previously friendly enemies meet tonight at the red mark show?

How will the rivalry between Street Profit and the Viking Raiders evolve?

The rivalry between the Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders, has intensified, especially in the wake of Erik and Ivar’s untitled victory over Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford last Monday.

The two teams turned to social media, with The Viking Raiders listing a number of things they think they can do better than the champions, while The Street Profits gave their answer and mentioned that Erik and Ivar lost the RAW tag team titles to Murphy and Rollins.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.