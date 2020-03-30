WWE RAW preview on March 30. This is what we have announced for tonight’s Red Label show, the last one before Wrestlemania 36.

WWE RAW preview for March 30

Last show before Wrestlemania 36 and the Red Mark show will be marked by four proper names that will make an appearance on tonight’s show.

Brock Lesnar will make his last appearance before Wrestlemania

The WWE champion has not crossed paths with Drew McIntyre since he applied three claymores to him and left him lying on the RAW a few weeks ago. We don’t know if it will or will not change tonight at the red mark show, but we are sure that Brock Lesnar will make his intentions for Wrestlemania very clear tonight.

The Undertaker will appear before his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles

The Undertaker carries a Road to Wrestlemania Different than usual since he has not spoken at any time and his responses to AJ Styles’ attacks have always been with acts as happened two weeks ago, he will be able to make some statement of intent tonight on WWE RAW.

Edge returns after accepting Randy Orton in the Last Standing match

After seeing how he accepted Randy Orton the match he had challenged for Wrestlemania 36, Edge returns to WWE RAW tonight to finish giving his opinions on this rivalry before both fighters face each other next weekend in a Last Standing Match.

Becky Lynch will discuss her match with Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch has responded to all of Shayna Baszler’s forays into WWE RAW since she won her title shot in the Elimination Chamber, but tonight Becky Lynch wants to make it clear that Baszler will be unable to defeat her at Wrestlemania 36. Will Baszler keep quiet?

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.