WWE RAW preview on April 20. This is what we have announced for tonight’s Red Label show to air on the USA Network.

WWE RAW preview for April 20

Drew McIntyre to respond to Seth Rollins at WWE RAW

Last week after the victory of Drew McIntyre on Andrade In a champion versus champion match we saw how Seth Rollins appeared out of nowhere and attacked the champion with a stomp that left the Scottish fighter lying on the canvas.

Now it has been known that next Monday, Drew McIntyre, will respond to the acts committed by Seth Rollins, in what seems clear that it will be the challenge to a fight for the title in the next PPV Money in the Bank that will take place on May 10.

Recall that Drew McIntyre took the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar on the second night of Wrestlemania 36 held on April 5 at the Performance Center.

In addition to Drew McIntyre’s response to next Monday’s show, we also have announced three qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank men’s match to be held at WWE offices in Stanford.

Three qualifying matches for Men’s Money in the Bank

Three qualifying bouts for the men’s Money in the Bank match are also announced for tonight’s show to be joined by the name of Daniel Bryan who qualified on Friday at WWE SmackDown.

Perhaps the most curious combat is that of MVP against Apollo Crews, I would not be surprised to leave this combat seeing a possible union and MVP becoming the manager of Apollo.

In the second match we will see Rey Mysterio who will return to RAW to face Murphy, in a match that at first glance seems very open in terms of result.

Finally we have one of the great surprises of the last month, Austin Theory who will face Aleister Black.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.