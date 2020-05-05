AJ WWE RAW of May 4, 2020 – Coverage and Results

Wrestling planet | WWE RAW on May 4

WWE RAW Billboard

Drew McIntyre vs Murphy

Street Profits vs Viking Raiders in a non-title match

Last Gauntlet Match for last place in Money in the Bank

MVP returns to WWE RAW with a new tag team

WWE RAW (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to Monday Night RAW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MVP opens the show showing the compilation of what happened the previous week.

Always good to see @ The305MVP kickin ‘it in the #VIPLounge… and he’s about to bring out # WWERaw’s participants in the Women’s #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/CFRMzVRXJ0 – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020

MVP invites their first guest Asuka !!!

Shayna Baszler then enters. The last one to join is Nia Jax.

The VIP Lounge host asks Nia Jax about her opinion on what happened, and Jax says he is the dominant force in the fight. Asuka is consulted too, and answers in Japanese.

The last to be consulted is Baszler, who has enough to hurt Asuka. The Japanese responds to the provocation, Asuka and Shayna Baszler face each other.

They both look at Nia Jax, knock her down and take her out of the ring. MVP stands between Asuka and Baszler.

The tide quickly turned when @WWEAsuka, @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE were on the #VIPLounge ahead of #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3bkUiAbsZm – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

After the commercials we will have the Gaunlet Match for the last place in Money in the Bank

The LAST CHANCE #GauntletMatch will determine the final spot in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match… and it’s NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ye6TmiNIv8 – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Gaunlet Match for last place in Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley comes to the ring !!!

His rival is Titus O’Neil !!!!

. @ TitusONeilWWE starting out this #GauntletMatch against @fightbobby? LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cdqeKLsSAr – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020

Bobby Lashley vs Titus O’Neil

After a few maneuvers, Lashley spews out O’Neil.

Titus O’Neil removed

Akira Tozawa comes to the ring !!!

Just like that, @TitusONeilWWE out, @TozawaAkira in. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0iQZbCGtaw – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020

Bobby Lashley vs Akira Tozawa

Spear for Tozawa !!!! 1,2,3. Akira Tozawa is eliminated !!!

Shelton Benjamin comes to the ring !!

. @ TozawaAkira’s gone. @ Sheltyb803’s IN. # WWERaw pic.twitter.com/h8JWutikuk – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 5, 2020

Shelton Benjamin vs Bobby Lashley

Lashley surprises Benjamin with a kick before he enters the ring !!!! Shelton jumps on the third rope and knocks down Lashley. Suicide Dive for Lashley !!!!

Lashley fights back and punishes Benjamin against the barricades. The referee starts the count for both. Both go to the ring, Lashley tries the Spear but Benjamin jumps to avoid it. Benjamin tries a maneuver but Lashley gives him the Spear. !!!!!!!

Benjamin is eliminated.

Humberto Carrillo vs Bobby Lashley

Can @humberto_wwe manage to stop this ONSLAUGHT by @fightbobby in the Last Chance #GauntletMatch ?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kHqg0XRSuo – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

We returned from the commercials !!!

Lashley has dominated Humberto Carrillo, the Mexican is punished in the corner. The referee asks Lashley to stop but continues. The referee disqualifies Bobby Lashley !!!!

Put your hands on an official, get DISQUALIFIED. @ Fightbobby is OUT of this Last Chance #GauntletMatch! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LiwIpyKlqU – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Lashley annoyed applies a Spear to Carrillo and continues punishing him. Some umpires come out to arrest Lashley.

The next to enter the Gauntlet Match is Angel Garza !!!!

It’s time for @ Zelina_VegaWWE’s family. @ AngelGarzaWwe meets @humberto_wwe in the Last Chance #GauntletMatch NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/tH05LgJ0n6 – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Angel Garza vs Humberto Carrillo

A battered Carrillo receives machetes in the corner, Garza opens the Compass and falls on Carrillo. Double kick for Carrillo. Padlock on the arm courtesy of Carrillo. Humberto breaks free, however Garza traps him in an inverted duplex, which he finishes off with a superkick. The account reaches 2.

Garza scoffs at his first, mimicking his injury. Carrillo retakes control of the fight, superkick for Garza, 1,2 and Garza is still in contention. Angel counters with a Camel Cluth, which he modifies to hurt his leg.

Moonsault for Carrillo, count reaches 2. Carrillo attempts Wing Clipper, but Carrillo reverses the move with a roll up. Angel Garza is eliminated !!!!!!!!!!

Austin Theory comes to the ring !!!!

Austin Theory vs Humberto Carrillo

Theory has Carrillo flush with the canvas. Carrillo resume the fight with kicks. Carrillo propels himself on the ropes and tries a Crossbody, Theory surprises him with a punch! The account reaches 2.

Theory takes Carrillo to the corner, for a superplex, Carrillo surprises with a small package. Theory is removed !!!

THAT’LL DO IT for @ austintheory1! @Humberto_wwe SURVIVES, and @Zelina_VegaWWE ​​can’t believe it. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gJsGRIUUQw – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

The next fighter is AJ STYLES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

HE’S ALIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE! @AJStylesOrg is BACK on #WWERaw to take on @humberto_wwe in the Last Chance #GauntletMatch NEXT! pic.twitter.com/gm3pl91Uhx – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

AJ Styles vs Humberto Carrillo

We returned from the commercials !!!!

Kneeling for Carrillo. Styles locks Carrillo’s arm while punishing Carrillo’s abdomen. AJ Styles leads the cornerback, where he punishes Carrillo’s leg. The Phenomenal drags into the center of the ring and follows the punishment on Carrillo’s leg. Padlock to the leg, Carrillo is taken to the corner, forearm blow.

Styles tries again to punish Carrillo’s leg, DDT for Styles. Carrillo takes a breather, trading blows between Styles and Carrillo.

Again Styles punishes Carrillo’s leg, padlocked Carrillo’s leg. Humberto Carrillo surrenders.

👊🎟 In actual words, @ AJStylesOrg’s ticket is punched to the Men’s #MITB Ladder match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/u9xKy4YZLY – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

AJ STYLES IS THE LAST RATED TO THE MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH !!!!!!!!

The field is complete. @ AJStylesOrg @reymysterio @WWEAleister @WWEDanielBryan @BaronCorbinWWE and @otiswwe will do battle in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7y2PoN1gFa – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

After the match, Styles punishes Carrillo against the cornerback.

AJ Styles takes the microphone:

I am not a zombie, I am not a ghost, I am The Phenomenal, AJ STYLES !!!!! I have come back to win the Money In the Bank briefcase, and I will do whatever it takes to conquer it !!! When I redeem that briefcase it will be phenomenal !!!!!!

Next Seth Rollins will be interviewed

UP NEXT: We have an EXCLUSIVE interview with the #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins before he challenges @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship at #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hk1U34mSnC – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

The Monday Night Messiah arrives in the ring

Time to worship? # MustBeMonday. # WWERaw @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/O8Doqek4fb – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Charlie Caruso asks how he is preparing for his match with Drew McIntyre.

Rollins responds:

Drew McIntyre is the most dominant champion, but he is not a leader. He is not destined to be a champion. I’m going to sacrifice myself to get that title again. McIntyre is not ready to lead this generation of fighters, that responsibility goes beyond his capabilities. I am willing to lead them because I have everything I need because I am The Monday Night Messiah and this Sunday I am going to be a WWE CHAMPION again !!!!! It's like he can see the future.#WWERaw @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/1qzDlJHHbS — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

MVP talks to Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne in backstage for their match with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

UP NEXT: The team of @KingRicochet and @CedricAlexander takes on @ShaneThorneWWE and @Sixftfiiiiive on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/GkdFV9re4N – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Murphy is interviewed backstage, the Australian is ready for his fight with WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

Bell rings. Vink and Alexander initiate the action. Vink throws Alexander into his corner.

Thorne enters the ring, Drop Kick for Thorne. Relay for Ricochet, combined maneuver of Alexander and Ricochet. Thorne sends Alexander to the corner. Relay for Vink. Vink launches Alexander into the barricade.

Vink takes Alexander into the ring, Cedric regains control and takes over from Ricochet. Springboard for Vink. Double for Thorne. Relay for Alexander. Tornado DDT for Thorne, 1,2 and Brendan Vink comes to the rescue.

Shane Thorne applies Cannonball on Cedric Alexander. Superkick for Thorne by Ricochet. Boot Kick for Ricochet. 1,2,3.

Sha @ ShaneThorneWWE & @Sixftfiiiiive just scored a HUGE victory over @KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/BxOrtycqYx – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Winners: Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

Next The Viking Raider vs The Street Profits

The Viking Raider vs The Street Profits

Montez Ford takes the microphone:

At the Performance Center, it was the place where we met and here we started our story together !!!!!!! WE WANT THE SMOKE !!!!!!!

The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE CLASH with #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE NEXT! pic.twitter.com/MhTAAzuUsz – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Ford and Erik initiate the action. Erik attacks Dawkins. Forearm bump. Out of the ring Ivar attacks Dawkins. Relay for Ivar. Iron on Ford, count reaches 2.

Relay for Dawkins, combined movement of the Street Profits. Ivar attacks Ford with a forearm blow. The action is still in the ring, Erik has dominated Ford. Navajita for the Viking, but the count reaches 2. Relay for Dawkins, Angelo applies Bulldozer to Erik. Erik tries a Suicide Dive but Dawkins stops him, Ivar tries to surprise but Dawkins throws him against the barricade.

THERE IS NO ONE MORE PUMPED RIGHT NOW THAN @AngeloDawkins. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RGmG4JTqM4 – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Padlock around Erik’s neck. Relay for Ford. Flying kicks, the count reaches 2. Relay for Dawkins. The Viking regains control, relief for Ivar, crotch hit on the corner. Relay for Erik, tremendous knee to Dawkins. The account reaches 2.

Gator Press for Dawkins, Angelo breaks free and applies a variant of suplex. Relay for Ford. Flying kicks and double suplex for Ivar. The account reaches 2. Relay for Erik. The Viking carries Ford and tries the Viking Experience. Street Profits fight back, Frog Splash for Ivar, 1,2 and Erik breaks the count.

Ford is out of the ring, Angelo Dawkins is alone in the ring, Viking Experience for Angelo. 1,2,3.

Throw up the 🤘🤘, because The #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE have just DEFEATED #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE! pic.twitter.com/hpXg5UznzW – WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020

Winners: The Viking Raiders

(Coverage in progress… ..)

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.