Monday night will be a night of champions as up to four championships will be brought into play in the WWE RAW Red Mark program on June 22, 2020.

Welcome to WWE RAW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

WWE champion opens the show

No better way to kick off #ChampionshipMonday… than with #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3IQUgQtFPX – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Drew McIntyre opens Monday Night RAW, McIntyre says he beat Bobby Lashley and is looking for new challengers !!!

Dolph Ziggler’s music plays

What is @HEELZiggler doing on #WWERaw ?! 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ugEodQkPzD – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Ziggler is the newest member of the RAW roster due to exchange for AJ Styles

🚨 WE HAVE A TRADE 🚨 @ HEELZiggler fills us in: He and @RealRobertRoode are coming to #WWERaw in exchange for @ AJStylesOrg’s move to #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/P1PqaxkoKL – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Dolph Ziggler reminds him of the past they had with Drew McIntyre and that it was thanks to him, that he was once again relevant in history. McIntyre tells him that he is the least suitable at the moment.

Ziggler challenges him for the WWE Championship and McIntyre accepts.

#WWERaw just went to the WILD SIDE! @HEELZiggler just challenged @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/wV2UUxP7h9 – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Nia Jax comes out to the ring, to talk about Charlotte Flair.

However the one who comes out to the ring is R Truth !!!

Doesn’t look like @NiaJaxWWE wants to know what’s up right now… # WWERaw @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/SeqbzfvhFK – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Truth apologizes to Nia Jax and tells him that he is waiting for Akira Tozawa. Truth thinks Nia Jax is Akira Tozawa in disguise.

TWO TOZAWAS OR AN ILLUSION?! # WWERaw @TozawaAkira @RonKillings @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/zdSYWQqrhe – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Akira Tozawa appears and chases Truth.

Nia Jax keeps talking and Charlotte Flair appears in the ring.

Jax tells Flair that all he gets is thanks to his father, Ric Flair.

Is @NiaJaxWWE THE one woman built to dethrone #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YxbGU83TUj – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Jax also argues that she will be the one to dethrone the queen.

That escalated QUICKLY. # WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/5FGQcyoXx0 – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

At that moment Charlotte Flair attacks Nia Jax,

A fight just broke out between @MsCharlotteWWE & @NiaJaxWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/jARXCK1FCg – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Fight for the RAW Tag Team Championships: The Viking Raiders vs The Street Profits (c)

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.