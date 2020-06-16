Randy Orton opens the show

After the great fight against Edge in WWE Backlash, “The Viper” is on Monday Night Raw to talk about it. Remember when Edge returned to WWE in January after being discharged. What you had to do is ask him for help and trust him. Last night he was not the last man standing, but if he was the best fighter in history, he does not need a championship for it.

“I stand here victorious after The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, which makes me the greatest wrestler ever, and I don’t need a @WWE Title to prove it!” – @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Om9ZTttPmD – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 16, 2020

She thanks Edge for giving her the flame she needed again to bring out the “Legend Killer” inside her. He would have liked to tell her in person but unfortunately it can’t be for the injury he had. You can now take the place of the father you left empty for fighting again. He says hopefully the faces will be seen again in 9 years.

The Greatest… Ever? @RandyOrton kicks things off on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ZbqeyyNZGw – WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Edge’s best friend Christian appears. LHe tells Randy Orton that the only thing he sees in him is a cold person. Edge doesn’t give up that easy. Randy Orton replies that this does not go with him. He only appeared because he is jealous of his friend. Randy asks Christian for one more fight, but Christian does not accept saying that he is only here to defend his friend. Orton silences him by saying that the two are the same, very cowardly. It challenges you to a fight WITHOUT SANCTION for tonight. The offer will last until the end of the show, Christian will have to make a decision.

ONE. MORE. MATCH?! @ RandyOrton wants @ Christian4Peeps in an #UnsanctionedMatch TONIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mgcf9lNFWD – WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Angel Garza and Zelina Vega in the backstage

They talk about what happened last night, when Andrade lost the fight against Apollo Crews for the United States championship. Angel Garza stepped in to help Andrade but Kevin Owens stopped him. Confirmed for tonight Angel Garza vs Kevin Owens. He asks Charly Caruso to interview him especially after beating Owens. Andrade appears to wish Angel Garza luck, but his attitude shows that he is up to something.

Same page, or nah? 🤔 # WWERaw @AndradeCienWWE @AngelGarzaWwe @Zelina_VegaWWE ​​pic.twitter.com/jkCDzE5V8D – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 16, 2020

Angel Garza vs Kevin Owens

Who already got in # WWERaw’s first match UP NEXT: @FightOwensFight or @AngelGarzaWwe? – WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

As soon as the fight begins, Andrade is present at ringside.

Well, @AndradeCienWWE didn’t waste any time getting a closer look at this one… and @FightOwensFight is happy to take advantage! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ktUN9OfP8N – WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

After Garza and Owens exchange blows, Andrade and Garza begin to have differences at ringside. Zelina Vega tries to separate them but finally decides to leave saying that she is fed up with all that.

