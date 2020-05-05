WWE RAW obtains the worst audience data in its history

The episode of This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw got an audience of 1,686,000 viewers, this being the lowest audience figure in the entire history of the program. This number of followers represents a decrease of 11% compared to the previous week’s program.

The first hour of the program managed to gather 1,807,000 viewers and little by little the interest went down, being the average of the second hour of 1,691,000 viewers and arriving at final section of the program with only 1,560,000 viewers on the USA Network.

Vince McMahon happy with the schedule

Despite low audiences Vince McMahon is very happy with the content that WWE is broadcasting in TV. In the words of the WWE Chairman himself, it is “exactly the product that he wants to be issued.”

Vince McMahon is very satisfied with the current #WWE programming. It is exactly what he wants. 💥In addition, the production of the shows from the Perfomance Center is very cheap and the company is saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. More than I would earn from the tickets. pic.twitter.com/NVm0krtK8h – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 5, 2020

And you, why do you think WWE RAW audiences have dropped so much?

