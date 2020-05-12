WWE RAW May 11 – Coverage and Results

Live from the Performance Center, another edition of WWE RAW from May 11

WWE RAW preview

Becky Lynch will face Asuka

Edge on the hunt for Randy Orton

How will the rivalry between Street Profit and the Viking Raiders evolve?

WWE RAW of May 11, 2020 (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to Monday Night RAW !!!!!!!!

The RAW women’s champion arrives in the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase !!!!!!!

Becky Lynch with tears in her eyes takes the microphone:

The fans have to hear this, and I have to go away for a little while »

Asuka comes out to the ring, asking for her briefcase. Becky Lynch explains that last night’s match was not for the Money in the Bank briefcase, but for the RAW women’s championship.

The new champion can’t believe it, and she starts celebrating!

The #MITB Ladder Match… was actually for the #WWERaw #WomensChampionship?! @ WWEAsuka goes from 😡 to 😃 !!! pic.twitter.com/Yu2D1wmWFh – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

ASUKA IS THE NEW FEMALE CHAMPION OF RAW !!!!!!!!!!!

Becky Lynch excitedly says that she congratulates her and tells her that she is PREGNANT !!!

Backstage, roster fighters congratulate Becky Lynch

The celebration is ON backstage! #WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/7pVyJl1Iqi – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

BECKY LYNCH IS PREGNANT !!!!!

“You go and be a warrior, ’cause I’m gonna go be a mother.” Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE !!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Bobby Lashley comes to the ring !!!!!!!!!!

Fight without disqualification: Bobby Lashley vs Humberto Carrillo

The bell rings. Lashley charges Carrillo. Slap for Carrillo. The Mexican tries to defend himself, but is attacked by Lashley.

Bobby tries the Spear, but Carrillo moves. Carrillo drives on the ropes for a Suicidal Dive, but Lashley surprises him.

Bobby Lashley goes out to find a chair, flying kicks for Lashley. We are going to pause !!

We return to the fight, Lashley has Carrillo on the corner. Carrillo fights back and kicks Lashley. He drives on the ropes, however Lashley awaits him. Boot Kick for Carrillo, the Mexican gets up, and surprises him with a super kick. Lashley recovers and punishes him against the cornerback.

. @ humberto_wwe looks to take down the POWERFUL and Almighty @fightbobby in a NO DISQUALIFICATION Match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/QRiKFwcH9N – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

All Mighty attacks him with a chair, but the Mexican avoids him. Carrillo takes the chair and attacks him. 3 silletazos for Lashley. Carrillo climbs onto the corner to jump on Lashley.

Lashley surprises him with a Full Nelson. Carrillo surrenders.

Straight-up DOMINATION on display. Victory for @fightbobby. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ERFbQdMUHM – WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Submission winner: Bobby Lashley

