WWE Raw Live | Fight News the best WWE website in Spanish, brings you the complete results of the red mark. Tonight we have the show that continues the route to the PPV Extreme Rules, and tonight Edge returns to talk about his future, as does Rey Mysteiro who is looking for Seth Rollins. Then again there are 4 championships up for grabs tonight.

To tune into the broadcast signal, you can use USA Network in the United States and Fox Sports in Latin America. This is the show that continues the route to the PPV Backlash 2020.

Live WWE Raw preview from June 22.

Edge will discuss his future tonight and could retire again. Bayley and Sasha Banks defend the women’s tag team championship against The IIconics. Asuka defend their championship against Charlotte Flair. Street Profits defend their championship against the Viking Raiders. R-Truth defends his championship against Akira Tozawa. Rey Mysterio returns to the red show tonight.

Live WWE RAW Results

Drew McIntyre opens Monday Night RAW talking about tonight being a championship night, but he also regrets not having a challenger for Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler’s music plays and he arrives confirming that he was rebranded, along with the glorious Robert Roode as AJ Styles went to SmackDown.

Former friends turned foes. # WWERaw @HEELZiggler @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/2bO5w4Ejmy – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Ziggler tells McIntyre that his success is all for him and challenges him to a championship bout. McIntyre calls him an asshole and accepts his challenge, making the match for Extreme Ruless official.

TWO TOZAWAS OR AN ILLUSION?! # WWERaw @TozawaAkira @RonKillings @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/zdSYWQqrhe – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Nia Jax appears and raises a chair to the ring to sit down to talk about the arbitration injustice of last week, R-Truh arrives and confuses her with Akira Tozawa, but finally the ninja arrives with his squad and they go to the blows until backstage.

A fight just broke out between @MsCharlotteWWE & @NiaJaxWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/jARXCK1FCg – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Nia Jax finally retrieves the microphone but Charlotte interrupts her and they have a heated argument, until they go to the blows. The referees separate them and Charlotte resents her arm.

This match between the #StreetProfits & the #VikingRaiders for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles is INSANE !!! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/C5mJWIKzN3 – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

The Street Profits beat Viking Raiders cleanly in what was finally a wrestling match. In the final moments Montes applied his powerful Sapito Iron to Erik to reach the three-second count.

After the match Ángel Garza and Andrade appear to attack them, indicating that they are going for the couples championship.

“The greater good is coming for us all, and there’s nothing YOU can do to stop it.” – @WWERollins to @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U70rbIlMm2 – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Seth Rollins appears in backstage to explain that he did not choose to be the Monday Night Messiah, but that role was his, nor did Rey choose to be the sacrifice, but it was also the role that he played. Rollins sentences Rey and Dominick.

In backstage Charlotte says that she will fight still hurt, in addition, Zelina says that Andrade and Angel Garza are going for the Couples Championship

👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 WHAT A VICTORY. # WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/frVxaxe65H – WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2020

Asuka defeats Charlotte Flair by making her surrender after a padlock to her arm and head, taking advantage of The Queen’s injury. The fight was very good and also an excellent defense for the Empress of Tomorrow.

More than just grit… the ANGER, the FIRE and the PASSION is on full display from @EdgeRatedR! Watch out, @RandyOrton! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pRim299NTt – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

In an excellent promo Edge sentences Randy Orton and declares the return of the Category R Superstar. He asks him to rest a bit because he will soon go for him.

. @ NiaJaxWWE just took things to a new level at @ MsCharlotteWWE’s expense. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QyGoLW3Ms1 – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Nia Jax attacks Charlotte Flair in backstage, injuring her arm with a box

Before the # 247Championship Match even started… a furious @fightbobby arrived on the scene! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wOTN1oOCZB – WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

Akira Tozawa and R-Truth are ready to face off but Lashley appears to attack everyone, including the ninjas. Tozawa seizes the moment and covers Truth to be crowned new champion.

In backstage Natalya ruda interrupts an informative cut about Charlotte Flair’s health, she also says that they have a fight that should be paid attention.

Natlaya defeats Liv Morgan with the help of Lana, who will apparently be her new manager

Ric Flair arrives in the ring with Randy Orton to name him the best fighter in WWE history, but Big Show appears to claim for his friends. Randy Orton says that Show could be named a legend, so he sentences him and blames him for everything that happens.

