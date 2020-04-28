WWE RAW Live April 27 – Coverage and Results

VIP Lounge with MVP

MVP welcomes Monday Night RAW with its star program, VIP Lounge. The special guests of tonight’s edition are the participants of RAW for MITB. MVP introduce each of the guests, and start by asking them what it means for them to become Mr. MITB.

MVP won’t let him speak to Mistery King and he says that he already knows what he is going to say. Is directed to Apollo Crews and he’s going to start talking but …

Andrade, Zelina Vega, Ángel Garza and Austhin Theory interrupt the program MVP Lounge.

Zelina says they don’t measure up to the trio of Latino wrestlers and allow the Latino trio to take over the sites of MITB for them. Mysterio She takes the microphone and tells him that “she is crazy” that why not instead of their posts, they have a fight with them.

A brawl begins between both sides and they end up kicking out Andrade, Ángel Garza and Austin Theory.

. @ Zelina_VegaWWE ​​just interrupted the #VIPLounge to remind # WWERaw’s #MITB competitors about who TRULY deserves an opportunity! pic.twitter.com/mR8hwXp3TU – WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews vs Ángel Garza, Andrade and Austin Theory

(Coverage in process…)

