WWE RAW June 8, 2020 – Coverage and Results

This is what we have announced for WWE RAW on June 8, 2020, the last show before the upcoming WWE Backlash special event to be held next Sunday.

WWE RAW Billboard

Christian returns to WWE RAW for a special The Peep Show with Edge

👊 @WWEAsuka and @MsCharlotteWWE collide

Its @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE appear on the red brand

The new tag team champions will be on the show tonight

VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley

Triple Threat for United States Championship number contender: Angel Garza vs. Kevin Owens vs. Andrade

#WWERaw

WWE RAW Live (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to WWE Monday Night RAW !!!!

Asuka opens the show !!!!

The RAW women’s champion is interrupted by new WWE tag team champions: Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Bayley and Banks ask Asuka to leave the ring.

Charlotte Flair comes to the ring !!!!

Flair asks the tag team champions to enjoy their time and to get out of the ring, as she and Asuka have a pending fight.

The IIconics arrive in the ring !!!

The Aussies mention that they have already beaten Bayley and Sasha Banks for the tag team championships at Wrestlemania 35.

Flair takes the mike and reminds Banks and Bayley that even though they have titles, they are still trash. Tag team champions attack Flair, The IIconics attack Asuka. There is a brawl in the ring. Flair and Asuka clean the house.

The IIconics vs Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs Sasha Banks and Bayley

In the early stages of the fight, the Iconics and the champions take Flair and Asuka out of the ring.

The iconic and the tag team champions fight in the first minutes of the contest, Royce tries to take the victory but Bayley gets up quickly from the count. Relay for Billie Kay. Kay punishes Bayley. The SmackDown champion tries to take over from Flair, however Billie Kay does not allow it. Flair steals the relay from Kay. The Australian returns to her corner.

Flair punishes Bayley. The public asks Asuka. Flair tries to relieve Asuka. The Japanese still steals the relay from Flair. Asuka storms into the fray, shoves Banks over the corner. Bulldozer and Clothesline for The IIconics !!!

We are going to commercials.

Asuka continues to dominate Billie Kay. However Peyton Royce defends his partner. The champion is covered with a rollup. Sasha Banks interrupts the count. The iconic ones take Sasha Banks and Bayley out of the ring. Charlotte steals the baton and attacks Billie Kay with a machete. Kay is also punished with a crusher.

Flair climbs onto the corner to attempt an aerial maneuver. Asuka steals the relay and enters the ring to apply the Asuka Lock. Billie Kay gives up.

Winners: Asuka and Charlotte Flair

After the match, Charlotte Flair attacks Asuka. Flair picks up the title and tosses it to Asuka.

A video is shown showing what happened the previous week between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black. They also show the interview with Rey Mysterio.

Seth Rollins comes to the ring !!!!!!!!!!!!

Rollins joins the commentator table to speak to Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio comments that he is slowly improving but any damage could worsen his eye.

The masked man threatens Seth Rollins, who when he returns to the ring will take revenge on Seth Rollins.

Rollins responds:

I am a peaceful man, you could go like a hero but you have a wrong vision of your sacrifice. I give you a new opportunity to be remembered as a legend.

Mysterio asks him to stop saying it was a sacrifice and mentions that when he is discharged he will go after Rollins.

Rollins responds to Mysterio but is attacked by Aleister Black.

We return to WWE RAW ………

Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo vs Murphy and Austin Theory

Carrillo and Black dominate the fight. Humberto Carrillo takes Austin Theory out of the ring with a suicide dive. Murphy attacks with an enzyme. Murphy climbs on the third rope but is caught with a kick to the face.

Winners: Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo

Rey Mysterio’s music plays but who comes out is Seth Rollins

After the match, Black is brutally attacked by Rollins and his disciples.

Peep Show: The special guest is Edge

Christian arrives at WWE RAW !!!!

Captain Carisma introduces his guest: Edge.

Edge arrives at Monday Night RAW !!!!!!!!!!!!

Christian questions Edge about his ability to give the best fight ever, Captain Charisma doubts his ability to do his best to give the best fight.

Edge replies that he is not the same as 9 years ago, he changed because he does not know how many cylinders he has left in the tank.

Christian tells him that if he doesn’t feel safe, he better go home.

Edge responds energetically that he is sure to give his all. Christian tells him that this was the confidence he wanted to achieve.

Randy Orton interrupts the Peep Show. He asks them to shut up, he tells Edge that his redemption will end on WWE Backlash.

Edge replies that it will not be so.

MVP is interviewed backstage

MVP talks about his client Bobby Lashley, however he is interrupted by R Truth who is hiding. Montel tells Truth that he is a clown who just runs away.

Bobby Lashley surprises R Truth with a Full Nelson

Decathlon between Viking Raiders and Street Profits

The Decathlon was tied between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The United States champion comes to the ring !!!!

Apollo Crews is excited to defend his title against the winner of the triple threat.

Before the fight, Kevin Owens attacks Angel Garza and Andrade

Triple Threat for United States Championship number contender: Angel Garza vs. Kevin Owens vs. Andrade

Andrade and Garza together attack Kevin Owens. Latinos open the beat. Kicks for Owens. Garza and Andrade lead him to the ropes. Double punishment. Owens and Garza exchange blows.

Andrade throws KO to the other corner. Owens kneeled Garza. However Andrade continues with the punishment. Andrade tries to cover KO, however Angel Garza does not allow it, quarrel among Latinos.

We return to RAW.

Cannonball over Garza and Andrade. Andrade’s punishment for Garza and KO. Superkick for Andrade. Superkick for Garza. KO climbs onto the corner to iron Andrade. The count at 2.

Elbow for Owens, the account reaches 2. Andrade tries his DDT, however Garza stops him.

Garza and Andrade exchange machetes. Latinos come out of the ring and are surprised with a suicide dive.

The action returns to the ring, Kevin Owens applies the Stunner, the count at 1.2 however is interrupted by Andrade with flying kicks. Andrade covers Garza to take the victory.

The new challenger to the United States Championship is Andrade

Andrade and Angel Garza argue backstage, Zelina Vega is still hurt along with her clients.

Kurt Angle talks about Edge and Randy Orton fight

Olympic medalist says his favorite for the fight is Edge

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wishes the Viking Raiders luck in their fight

VIP Lounge

MVP talks about his next guest who is a unique athlete of his generation.

The one that comes out is WWE champion Drew McIntyre !!!!!

McIntyre talks about MVP hiding behind Bobby Lashley, and doesn’t understand how MVP is going to guide Lashley if he never won a world championship.

The champion starts counting to apply his Claymore, however he is almost surprised by Bobby Lashley.

McIntye attacks MVP with a Glasgow Kiss. Lashley tries to attack McIntyre but The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits arrive !!!

MVP and Bobby Lashley vs The Viking Raiders

Lashley punishes Ivar, applies an inverted DDT, the account reaches 2. Relay for MVP, knee to the face. Relay for Lashley, Ivar contralonates Lashley. Relay for MVP. Montel receives punishment from the Vikings. They take him to his corner. Ivar and Erik punish the MVP. Relay for Bobby.

Lashley leads Erik to his corner. The Viking is punished with headlock courtesy of MVP. Back to the corner, relief for Lashley. All Mighty hits the corner. Pisoton for the Viking. Double suplex for Ivar. The account only reaches 2.

Erik blocks a tie. relay for Ivar and MVP. The Viking enters with impetus to the fight with contralona on MVP. Lashley is taken out of the ring. Lashley punches Erik on the commentary table.

Lashley and MVP face The Street Profits. Suicide Dive over Lashely and MVP !!!

We are going to commercials.

Erik punishes Lashley with an armlock. Relay for Ivar, follow the punishment to the arm. Bow for Ivar.

Relay for MVP. Tremendous kick on the corner. Headlock for Ivar. MVP takes the cornerback to Lashley. The challenger applies a headlock to Ivar. Contralona of power and the account remains at 2.

Lashley continues the attack. Relay for MVP. Punches to the back. The Viking reacts. Exchange of forehand. Relay for Erik. MVP tries to throw the corner but Erik avoids it with a flag. Relay for Ivar. The attack continues. Again relay for Erik. Erik pulls Lashley out of the ring.

Lashley falls on McIntyre, the champion pushes Lashley. Bobby applies his spear on Ivar.

Erik attacks MVP, but is at the mercy of Lashley who applies his Full Nelson. The Viking surrenders.

Submission winners: MVP and Bobby Lashley

Lashley attacks Ivar with the Full Nelson. The Street Profits try to free him from the key.

McIntyre surprises Lashley with a Claymore.

The WWE champion lifts his title as he faces Lashley.

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Forearm for Asuka. The RAW champion attacks on the edge of the ring. Flair attacks her on the corner.

Padlock on the leg. Flair defends herself with an elbow and a big boot. Charlotte Flair tosses Asuka onto the commentary table.

We are going to commercial

We return and Charlotte attacks Asuka on the edge of the ring. Asuka enters the ring, but Flair receives her with a big boot.

Black Widow for Flair, Charlotte breaks free and attacks Asuka, The count reaches 2. Smashes faces for Asuka. Flair applies an arrow on Asuka. Flair teases Asuka. Charlotte raises her arms in victory.

Asuka is pulled out of the ring, Flair tries to kick but Asuka avoids it. The Japanese takes the attack to ringside where Flair reverses it with an attack on the protection of ringside.

Headlock for Asuka. Flair looks for the suplex. Asuka attempts the rollup but the count reaches 2. Tie for Asuka, the count stops at 2.

The Queen pulls Asuka out of the ring. Flair mocks her rival. The referee starts the count. The account reaches 7.

Asuka makes her battle cry, but is surprised by a boot kick.

At such times, The IIconics attack Bayley and Sasha Banks who are at the commentator table.

Flair tries rollup but the count reaches 2. Asuka applies her Armbar, however Flair reverses the padlock with a tremendous forearm punch. Asuka breaks free but ends up succumbing to a suplex. The count reaches 2. Flair kicks Asuka’s head. Punishment on the ropes.

Headlock for Asuka. Flair reinforces it with her legs. The Japanese tries to stand up. Flush with the mat, the headlock continues. Charlotte tries the Navy Board but changes it by kicking her face.

Kick in the center of the chest. forearm punch on Asuka. Flair throws Asuka over the corner. Flying kicks for Flair. German Suplex for Flair. Hip Attack for Flair.

I struggle on the edge of the ring, boot kick for Asuka. Moonsault over Asuka. Flair goes up to the Japanese girl in the ring. Charlotte punishes Asuka’s leg in the corner. The champion hits the corner.

The action is still in the ring, two lances for Asuka, however the champion still survives.

Asuka is still standing, but is led to the corner. Nia Jax appears to distract Asuka.

Flair takes the opportunity to attack with her Boot Kick. 1,2,3.

Winner: Charlotte Flair.

Nia Jax enters the ring to attack with her Samoan Drop. This is how the last RAW ends before WWE Backlash !!!!

