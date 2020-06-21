Monday night will be a night of champions as up to four championships will be brought into play in the WWE RAW Red Mark program on June 22, 2020.

WWE RAW June 22, 2020 Preview

We will have four starting matches in this week’s red mark show and last but not least, the coronation of Randy Orton as the best fighter of all time with a special guest to it, Ric Flair, the wrestler with the most titles world history.

Charlotte looking to reign in WWE RAW

The Queen lost her NXT title on June 7 but has not been long in trying to claim a new trophy, since the wrestler has challenged Asuka to a WWE RAW women’s title match. Asuka countout defeated Nia Jax in Backlash, will she be able to retain the title against The Queen?

The IIconics wants to repeat history

The first champions in the history of this stage of the women’s tag team titles were Sasha Banks and Bayley, the ones who defeated these were The IIconics in a match at Wrestlemania 35. Now the Australian fighters will seek to repeat history this Monday when both teams face each other for the tag team titles.

Viking Raiders vs Street Profits for WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

After several weeks of sketches and cinematic combat interrupted by the appearances of a giant ninja led by Tozawa, now it seems that finally We will be able to see a fight with face and eyes this Monday in WWE RAW. We will see if there is no interference and finally this bizarre story that we have seen in recent weeks ends.

R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa for the title 24/7

Since I beat Rob Gronkowski, we haven’t seen R-Truth defend the title 24/7. This Monday he has a new challenge when he faces Akira Tozawa. The question is, will Tozawa’s giant ninja friend show up and cost this the title for R-Truth?

Everything that happens this Monday in WWE RAW and all the news from WWE in Spanish we will tell you on Planeta Wrestling.