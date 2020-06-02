WWE RAW June 1, 2020 – Coverage and Results

Welcome to Monday Night RAW !!!!

Seth Rollins arrives in the ring to start Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony.

NXT and Performance Center fighters boo the Messiah !!!!

Rollins shows a video “tribute” to Rey Mysterio’s career. In the video they show many moments including the beating that Rollins gave him.

Aleister Black is furious to attack Rollins.

Aleister Black vs Seth Rollins

Rollins leaves the ring to take a break. Attack for Black. Tourniquet to the arm. Machetes on the ropes. Black attempts to counterattack, however Rollins defends himself with flying kicks.

Black leaves the ring, and Rollins takes the opportunity to apply his Suicide Dive. The action returns to the ring, Rollins pushes Black over the corner. Black avoids it and follows the attack. Superkick for Rollins, The Messiah takes him out of the ring with a catapult flag.

Carrillo’s music plays. Humberto arrives in the ring with a chair !!!

Rollins calms his disciples Murphy and Austin Theory.

We go to the commercials.

Rollins covers Black but the account reaches 2. Black counterattacks with a series of consecutive movements, however the account only reaches 2. Exchange of pins between Black and Rollins. Enziguri and German suplex for Rollins. 1,2, and Rollins survives.

Superkick and Falcon Arrow for Black, 1,2 and Aleister rises from the count. Rollins climbs to the third rope, however Black puts his knees up.

The action comes out of the ring, tremendous moonsault on Rollins !!!

