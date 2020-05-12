WWE RAW improves ratings

Wrestling Planet | WWE RAW improves ratings

The WWE RAW Post Money In the Bank edition, which features the aftermath of Sunday’s PPV plus the rumor surrounding Becky Lynch before her pregnancy announcement, drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to the portal. Showbuzz Daily.

This is still below 2 million viewers, but shows a 13.8% improvement over last week’s 1,686 million viewers, which was the lowest new audience in RAW history. Christmas Eve 2018 was the previous record low with 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1,993 million viewers (the first hour of last week – 1,807 million).

The second hour attracted 1,961 million viewers (the second hour of the past week – 1,691 million) and the final hour attracted 1.802 million viewers (the time of last week 3 – 1,560 million).

It was the most watched episode since post-WrestleMania edition April 6. WWE RAW was number 20 in cable audience, behind programs like Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five among others,

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.