How was the audience for the last WWE RAW program?

During the last episode of WWE RAW we could see great moments involving superstars like Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks or Asuka. These four superstars had the opportunity to be the protagonists in the show of the red mark and they led it having a mixed combat. The result of the combat was the victory of Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler about the champions of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre and Asuka.

As noted Showbuzz Daily, this week’s audience for the show WWE RAW was 1,735 million viewers on USA Network. This number would be lower than last week’s audience at 1.922 million.

Ahead of this week’s show, the first hour of WWE RAW It had 1,862 million viewers, compared to the first hour of last week’s show that had 2,035 million viewers. The second hour had 1,751 million viewers and during the past week it had 1.95 million viewers. For the last hour, this week the red mark reached 1,592 million viewers and last week 1,782 million.

Notably WWE RAW It was the 24th show with the most viewers throughout the night behind the following shows; Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 11th Hour, All In, Special Report, Last Word, FOX News at Night, Cuomo Prime Time, Outnumbered Overtime, Beat, Outnumbered, The Story, Deadline: White House, MTP Daily, MSNBC Live, FOX & Friends and Anderson Cooper 360.

