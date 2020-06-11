This week the red label, WWE Raw, focuses on the event of the month, where everyone who through hard work has earned their reward will get the opportunity It can mean climbing to the top of the company, and being one of the most loved by fans.

Rivalry

Without a doubt, one of the hottest and most personal that he has been able to show off in that championship. They have both It took a long time for them to have been recognized, and taken seriously by everyone else. And in a situation as complicated as today, what they are doing means a great sacrifice.

This combat, is not similar to those of Lesnar with so much dialectic ahead. But in the absence of Heyman, a recognized fighter has emerged in the past, and who has given so much to talk about, MVP. He feels responsible and possibly sometime as his new ally.

In Lashley’s biggest challenge, Drew awaits us to confront him. The two have the same tactic, strength always as the first option, and never get bogged down. They have faced each other, they have had to be separated by all the developing fighters, and have been attacked from behind.

Future of the red brand WWE Raw

If we think about which of the two is more qualified to be the face of the company, and the person who represents the best of Raw, they could both be the champions, but the equality between both will be visible within the combat. Lashley will fight to seize the opportunity.

His allies are more on the side of the challenger, than on the part of the champion, so much so that MVP and Lana, the two most important people in their career, they are at odds so you can achieve your dreams. In their final fighting moments, champions Street Profits and Viking Raiders were involved.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage.