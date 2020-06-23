WWE RAW doesn’t need Heyman – Good ratings continue on show

WWE RAW was certainly a very solid show this week from start to finish. We certainly cannot say that it is the best we could see, but it must be recognized that these last 2 weeks, the changes in the red show have really felt.

Many fans were skeptical about what was going to happen, and even quite a few people were pessimistic about it. But Bruce Prichard and Vince have slapped the white glove, gifting solid structure to the longest-running television show in the United States.

Click here for our full coverage of this week’s WWE Raw.

WWE RAW ratings drop a minimum this week, but remain stable

The Showbuzz Daily portal reports that WWE Monday Night Raw attracted an average during its three-hour run of 1.922 million viewers. This is slightly below last week, but it really isn’t much.

Last week it drew a total average of 1,939 million fans. This was higher than the previous week’s audience number by a considerable amount.

The week before that there was a total average of 1,737 million fans.

At this week’s show we saw a lot of solid segments and promos as well as interesting fights. At the moment the company gives a great product, and we do not doubt that little by little they are improving things, although now even with the departure of Charlotte the company has it more difficult.

