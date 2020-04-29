WWE RAW audiences continue to drop. The figures fell again in the program this past Monday, especially in the third hour.

WWE RAW audiences keep dropping

It is not unexpected, since it has been the pattern, Raw once again set its all-time low on a non-holiday Monday night with 1.82 million viewers., down from 1.84 million last week.

The all-time record low was 1.78 million set on Christmas Eve 2018.

The bad news is that the great fall of the third hour returned, as the signing of the contract with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins and a long fight for the United States title with Andrade vs. Apollo Crews had 1.62 million viewers in the third hour, the lowest number for an hour in 25 years.

It is also bad news that in the age bracket 18-49, it fell from 0.56 last week to 0.51. Raw was down 16 percent from the same show last year, but that show did so at a time when record numbers for low audiences were against the NBA playoffs. Still, the 18-49 drop from last year was 29 percent.

Raw was second behind Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in 18-49, and 30th in general audience.. However, of the 29 shows that beat Raw on viewers, 27 of them were news shows.

Regarding falls from the first to the third hour, women 18-49 fell 30 percent, men 18-49 fell 21 percent, adolescent girls fell 36 percent, teens fell five percent. percent and more than 50 fell 11 percent.

The three hours were:

8 p.m. 1.95 million viewers

9 p.m. 1.89 million viewers

10 p.m. 1.62 million viewers

