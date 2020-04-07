WWE RAW preview on April 6. This is what we have announced for tonight’s Red Label show, the first show after Wrestlemania 36.

WWE RAW April 6 Preview

The post-WrestleMania RAW is usually the biggest show of the year, but how the coronavirus-related changes will affect this year’s show is still unknown.

WWE has not announced any fight for the RAW tonight, but after what happened in the showcase of the immortals we have many to highlight:

What’s next for WWE champion Drew McIntyre?

Last night in the Wrestlemania 36 night 2 central event, Drew McIntyre wrapped up an 11-year road and became a WWE champion, defeating Brock Lesnar after 4 Claymore. McIntyre entered WWE history by becoming the first British champion in the company’s history.

Edge beat Randy Orton in their fight back to WWE

The Rated R Superstar, took the revenge of Randy Orotn winning in an intense fight of Last Man Standing, now What’s next for Edge’s career?

Shayna Baszler lost to Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be celebrating her 1 year tonight as women’s champion since her coronation at Wrestlemania 35, Lynch reaffirmed her dominance by defeating the powerful Shayna Baszler on night 1 of Wrestlemania 36.

Kevin Owens finished Seth Rollins’ crusade?

KO defeated Seth Rollins after a long rivalry, the Canadian had his Wrestlemania Moment when launching from the scenery of Wrestlemania 36. Is the Messiah’s crusade over?

