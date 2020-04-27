WWE RAW preview on April 27. This is what we have announced for the red brand show that will take place this Monday on the USA Network.

WWE RAW April 27 Preview

Signature of the combat contract for the WWE Title

The WWE champion, Drew McIntyre, will participate in a segment with his rival in Money in the Bank in the episode of WWE Raw on Monday.

During the SmackDown show on Friday night, a commercial was broadcast in which McIntyre and Seth Rollins will sign a contract for their title fight at Money in the Bank on Monday. Money in the Bank is announced for Sunday, May 10.

McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Rollins at PPV became official on Raw this Monday. After being attacked by Rollins the week before with a superkick and two stomps, McIntyre challenged Rollins to face him at Money in the Bank. Then a video was broadcast where Rollins accepted McIntyre’s challenge.

In his promo, Rollins said he did not accept the challenge out of respect or disdain, but out of necessity. Rollins said he and McIntyre have a lot in common, but the WWE universe needs a leader now more than ever. Rollins said he is an accomplished leader and that McIntyre is not.

Triple threat between Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler

Before they meet next week in the Money in the Bank match, The three fighters will face each other in a triple threat this Monday in WWE RAW.

All three come from firmly demonstrating that they are capable of winning at PPV after easily defeating their three rivals in their qualifying bouts for Money in the Bank. Who will make their mark tonight at the red mark show?

