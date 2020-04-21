WWE RAW – Coverage and Results

This is what we have announced for WWE RAW on April 20 that will air on the USA Network.

WWE RAW preview

Drew McIntyre to respond to Seth Rollins at WWE RAW

Three qualifying matches for Men’s Money in the Bank

MVP vs Apollo Crews

Rey Mysterio will return to RAW to face Murphy

Austin Theory will face Aleister Black

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Angel Garza

WWE RAW April 20, 2020 (Coverage and Results)

Welcome to Monday Night RAW !!!!!!!!!!

The central event of the previous week is recapitulated: Drew McIntyre vs Andrade.

Marcelo Rodriguez is the man in charge of the stories in Spanish.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opens Monday Night RAW !!!!!!!!!!

McIntyre announced as Universal Champion, first botch on show

🤣I just found out that Drew McIntyre is Universal Champion and not #WWE Champion. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/K552JZrAmw – Karl Argila (@argilacarlos) April 21, 2020

Welcome to Monday Night RAW, today is my favorite day of the week, thanks for joining me. Someone told me that being at the top would be a lonely path, however there are many behind my title. That brings me to Seth Rollns, I don’t understand his thoughts, but he gave me a Curb Stomp last week. Rollins does not deserve the opportunity, however we are close to Money in the Bank, which you deserve if we fight for my title in that event. .@DMcIntyreWWE will see @WWERollins at #MITB for the #WWEChampionship AND just saw a "sneaky sneaky" @AndradeCienWWE in the ring on #WWERaw!

😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/41WsM4Qssh — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

McIntyre is interrupted by Zelina Vega, who distracts the champion. Andrade surprises him with flying kicks. The champion reacts and applies a Claymore to Andrade.

Zelina asks Garza and Theory to rescue Andrade, but they don’t dare to go up to the ring.

Another Claymore for Andrade, the Latino is rescued by his stablemates.

Qualifying match for Money in the Bank: Austin Theory vs Aleister Black

. @ WWEAleister battles @ austintheory1 for a spot in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8qzIM22tGo – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Referee takes, Theory takes Black’s arm. Aleister Black breaks free of the punishment, hammer to Theory’s arm. Aleister Black tries to take down Theory, the young fighter does not allow it.

The action continues in the ring, and Black takes Austin Theory out of the ring. We are going to commercial

We returned from the commercials, 2 breakers in a row for Black, Theory tries the third but Black is not allowed. Contralona for Theory. Black punishes Theory with a leg lock, the young fighter breaks free and applies a powerbomb to Black.

Black attempts the Roll Up, and the count reaches 2. Knocked down by Aleister, the Dutchman propels himself on the ropes and inverted mortal, hooking legs and the count reaches 2.

Theory strikes back and applies a duplex variant and the count reaches 2.

Black gets out of the ring, climbs on the third rope and tries to stomp. Duplex with bridge, 1,2 and continuous fighting.

Theory avoids Black Mass with a forearm punch, however Aleister applies a Running Knee.

Black Mass for Theory. 1,2,3.

. @ WWEAleister is headed to #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zef65uvAyE – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Aleister Black ranks Money in the Bank fight

Upon returning from the break, Shayna Baszler will be on RAW

NEXT on #WWERaw! @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/lp7garQjaI – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Charly Caruso interviews Shayna Baszler, the former NXT champion, responds that she did nothing illegal by breaking his arm.

Shayna Baszler vs Indi Hartwell

The former NXT champion controlled the fight, attack after attack weakened Hartwell. Finally he overcame her with a padlock on his arm.

The fighter was unable to fight.

Just. Like. That. ♠ # WWERaw @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/SOOU1QE87Q – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match Hartwell received a brutal punishment on the arm that was trapped on the stairs !!

Who will be the next victim of Shayna Baszler?

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander arrive in the ring !!!!!!!!!

Cedric Alexander and Ricochet vs Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

. @ KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander hit the ring for tag team action RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Qo9gqMFe2e – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

The fight begins, the highflyers are in control of the contest. However Brendan Vink punishes Ricochet out of the ring. Crucifix for Ricochet, but the flyer gets out of the punishment, and gives the relief to Alexander.

Cedric controls Shane Thorne, the action continues in the ring. The highflyers make a combined move to take the victory.

Winners: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

In backstage, Kairi Sane and Asuka are interviewed, the Japanese start singing and speaking in Japanese.

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 # WWERaw @KairiSaneWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/TFH2MPv6BB – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Kairi Sane vs Nia Jax

Sane avoids Jax’s hit. Kairi climbs on top of Jax. Cesaro Swing for Sane. Nia Jax teases Kairi Sane.

Brutal Clothesline for Kairi Sane, the Japanese girl clutches Jax’s legs. The Samoan picks her up and throws her onto the corner. The Japanese recovers and kicks Jax. Asuka supports Sane, through the screen where she sees the combat. Kairi Sane downed Nia Jax. Sane rushes out of the corner and attacks Jax.

Kairi Sane tries to perform her bionic elbow, but the powerful Nia Jax catches her and applies her Samoan Drop.

1,2,3.

. @ NiaJaxWWE takes out @KairiSaneWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/BsJJzJXf6N – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Winner: Nia Jax

Seth Rollins responds to Drew McIntyre’s challenge:

We have many things in common, however I am a leader, I give light in the dark. In Money in the Bank I am going to take the title from you, not because I need the title, but because I must do it. "At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

It’s Official: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

We return from the commercials !!!

The Viking Raiders are on the road driving to the Performance Center

🚗🚗🚗🚗🍗🍗🍗 Carpool karaoke the #VikingRaiders way! # WWERaw @ Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/6yCpGXKG9S – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Qualifying match for Money in the Bank: MVP vs Apollo Crews

MVP takes the microphone:

In my great career, I have seen many people win the briefcase, I have also seen it fall. Rey Mysterio is also good but not as good as me, I am used to corporate meetings, I will be the next winner of….

Apollo Crews interrupts its promo

That’s what it’s all about. @ WWEApollo looks to take down @ The305MVP to earn a spot in the Men’s #MITB Ladder Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/s1uujBCJ7F – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

The fight begins, Apollo begins the attack, MVP leaves the ring and asks for time. Apollo shoots him down with flying kicks. However MVP knocks down Apollo at the edge of the ring, we are going to commercials !!!!

Coverage in process ………… ..

