Welcome to WWE Raw on April 13, 2020!

Drew McIntyre opens the show

We remember the fight that the Scottish had with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36. He enters the ring and begins to thank all those who supported him all his way. Although there are also people who are not satisfied, he feels that what he has achieved is surreal. It reminds the WWE universe of how it beat Big Show last week to retain the WWE title. He says he made a serious mistake trying to punch him because it was the right time to apply his Claymore.

Challenge anyone on the roster, if you want an opportunity you will have it when you want it. Andrade leaves with Zelina Vega. The Puerto Rican claims that the real champion of WWE Raw is the Mexican, the champion of the United States. They remember the fight they had for the NXT championship a few years ago when Drew McIntyre suffered an injury.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Andrade vs Drew McIntyre in the Main Event tonight.