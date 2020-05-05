In the stellar segment of Monday Night Raw, the champion of the WWE Drew McIntyre defeated Murphy after applying a powerful ‘claymore’ to him. After the fight, Seth Rollins surprised the ‘Scottish Psycho’ with a super kick. He tried to stomp on it, but Drew reacted in time and avoided the attack. In the end, the ‘Messiah’ fled the ring.

In this red show, AJ Styles made his return and qualified to the men’s ladder match of Money in the Bank 2020 after defeating Humberto Carrillo in the Gauntlet Match. The other fighters who participated in this match were Bobby Lashley, Titus O’Neill, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Ángel Garza and Austin Theory.

In other results, the NXT champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan; The Viking Raiders they won the tag team champions of Raw The Street Profits; and Brendan Vink and Shane Throne they beat Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

This was the last Monday Night Raw before the celebration of the Money in the Bank 2020 event, which will take place next Sunday, May 10.

This week’s red show was held at the Orlando Performance Center behind closed doors. WWE is unable to hold events with the public due to steps the Florida Government has taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Apollo Crews had classified the fight for the briefcase in Money in the Bank, event that will take place this Sunday the 10th. However, the superstar suffered an injury that left him out of the fight.

WWE announced that it will conduct a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the replacement for the fallen fighter. Unofficially it was known that the participants would be Andrade, Angel Garza, Austin Theory, MVP, Jinder Mahal and Bobby Lashley.

However, AJ Styles it could appear surprisingly and sneak into the fight. In fact, the ‘Phenomenal’, which I would say present in WWE after falling to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36, ​​he is shaping up to be the favorite to take the place of Apollo Crews.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre, the WWE champion, will have a test against Buddy Murphy, before facing Seth Rollins in Money in the Bank. The Scotsman and the “Monday Night Messiah” signed the fight contract last week.

But, Murphy appeared on the scene to ally himself with the ‘Architect’. At a clear disadvantage, the company monarch attacked Buddy with a claymore and this Monday he will have the opportunity to claim a rematch.

While Raw tag team champions Street Profits will take on the dangerous Viking Raiders team. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will seek to beat their rivals for the first time since they rose to the main roster.

Finally, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, the representatives of the ‘red mark’ in the scalar fight this Sunday, may be the protagonists of a triple threat.

