A few days ago, the fight between Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa gave something to talk about, because now The Viper he did it again and said he wanted to go to NXT and pass on your knowledge.

He also nicknamed The Legend Killer spoke of all the talents he has the yellow mark of WWE, but he was a little concerned about what they do.

Specifically he mentioned Ciampa, who has had injuries and therefore wants to stop at the call “Development territory” of the company and thus to make understand some points to the rising stars.

“Whatever Vince asks me to do, I will do it without problems, if he is working with Tommaso Ciampa, he is a very talented boy and I have a couple of tips that could help him to take off a little towards the top. I know that Ciampa is plagued with injuries, but I understand that he loves and respects this business. The guys at NXT worry me because I see them doing extremely physical things during the matches, things that are dangerous and that put their careers at risk, “he said. Randy orton at a conference.

“A golden rule of business is that you will always be remembered for the last fight you had. If you have only had a 3-4 year career in WWE Due to the enormous amount of carefree and stupid movements, you have to reconsider. You have to make money and not destroy our body in exchange for a few pennies. If you don’t do that, you’re going to end up working at a McDonalds because they break their necks in a ring and you don’t finish your studies. There has to be a purpose, and that purpose is to make money. That’s my biggest concern from the guys at NXT, I would love to stop by and pass on some knowledge. “

Could it be that soon we can see Randy Orton on NXT? At the moment there are speculations about a fight between Ciampa and Orton, but we will see what happens.

