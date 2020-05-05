WWE offers its charity masks for sale. All the money raised from the sale of these masks will go to Americares.

WWE puts its charity masks on sale

WWE has released its own line of masks for this Covid-19 pandemic and all the benefits obtained from the sale of the same will go to charity.

WWE Shop released the masks today. The masks were written by WWE Shop as “comfortable, breathable, and compliant with the CDC Guide to Non-Medical Masks.”

Until October 31, all net proceeds from mask sales will be donated to Americares. The nonprofit organization is delivering necessary medical supplies to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Triple H, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Edge, Randy Savage, the nWo, Seth Rollins, Mustafa Ali, the Raw Women’s Championship, the WWE Championship, Ultimate Warrior, New Day, Heavy Machinery, Bianca Belair, NXT, Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, John Cena, Kane, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch they are all masks available. It is surprising that there is no Roman Reigns mask.

The price of the masks is 12.99 dollars and can be purchased in pre-sale. The masks will start shipping from June 1st.

