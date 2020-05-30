WWE prohibits a move as dangerous, from now on and as happened with other movements in previous years, the company has considered that this movement cannot be carried out in combat for security reasons.

WWE prohibits a movement in its fighting for security

WWE has always been criticized for banning word and movements, now we don’t know if critics will also jump when they learn about the new movement that has banned the company.

The well-known Buckle Bomb One of the characteristic movements of Seth Rollins is the maneuver that from now on cannot be performed in WWE battles. The decision was made after Kairi Sane’s last injury after being thrown by Nia Jax against the cornerback but Kairi never hit him and fell directly to the mat.

The movement that injured Sting

This movement already created controversy in 2015, since this blow executed by Seth Rollins and received by Sting was the one that caused the retirement of the latter after hurting his neck. Recall that with a similar move but at ringside, Finn Balor was also injured in the Universal title bout against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016.

It should be said that in recent years the company has prohibited various movements, such as Seth Rollins’ own Stomp, piledriver or shooting star press which then have recovered again over time.

At the moment we do not know if there will be any movement more affected by these new restrictions of the company.

If you want to know everything that is happening and be up to date with everything that happens in WWE in Spanish, be sure to follow Planeta Wrestling and its social networks, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.