WWE INTRODUCES THE NEW FREE VERSION OF WWE NETWORK

June 1, 2020.- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled the free version of the WWE Network, the company’s award-winning digital streaming service, unlocking a large portion of its content library with more than 15,000 WWE titles, now available for free, with no credit card required.

The free version of WWE Network includes:

New shows including Raw Talk, which airs weekly every Monday night immediately after Raw

Original new series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot, and Story Time

Recent episodes of iconic WWE shows like Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT

Historical pay-per-view and NXT TakeOver events

Featured shows of the week, such as Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE, and WWE Timeline

“The launch of the free version of the WWE Network is a key element in our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, executive vice president of advanced media for WWE. “As we continue to reinvent the WWE Network offering, the free version will serve to reach a larger group of fans and allow them to experience WWE’s history and spectacle.”

The free version of WWE Network is now available… no credit card required. To access, simply download the WWE application on any device, including TV, video game consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

