WWE unveils new dates on their UK tour.

Apparently, the company of WWE He had planned a series of dates announced for the month of May where he would hold various shows at various locations in the United Kingdom. As usual, WWE Every year it takes the month of May to make its tour of the United Kingdom and due to the current situation, the company has been forced to cancel the current dates of such events to postpone them on the calendar.

We also previously informed that the shows of NXT UK by May and June they had been canceled. For the month of May it would have days 1 and 2, and for the month of June from June 12 to 14.

Next, we leave you with the list of shows that have been canceled for next month and their new dates on the calendar:

Recordings from NXT UK (Bournemouth): Canceled. May 1 and 2.

Glasgow, Estocia: May 3. New date: October 7.

Newcastle, England: May 4th. No date has been announced and the next announced event would be April 21, 2021.

Birmingham, England: May 5th. New date: October 4.

Cardiff, Wales: May 6th. New date: October 5.

Sheffield, England: May 7th. New date: October 6.

Friday Night SmackDown (O2 Arena in London, England): May 8. New date: October 9.

Looking ahead to the live show we have in Spain from WWE Madrid 2020, nothing has been officially announced by WWE. Anyway, we know that the show takes place on May 15, a date very close to the UK tour and can probably take the same path as the previously mentioned shows. However, as we reported, there is nothing official yet from WWEso we will continue to report when new details about the future of WWE Madrid.

